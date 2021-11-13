Annuar Rapaee fulfils promise to Sibu youths with launch of skateplaza

SIBU, Nov 13 — Assistant Minister for Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee has fulfilled his promise three years ago to provide active space for sports and recreational activities for youths in Sibu with the soft launching of the Sibu Active Youth Space (SAYS).

The RM2.5 million multi-use park at Dataran Tuanku Haji Bujang Fasa II has a 15-metre wide and 100- metre long skateplaza that can be utilised by skateboard, rollerblade and BMX extreme sports enthusiasts.

The state government-funded facility, designed through engagements with local youths, is the longest of its kind in Sarawak and can be used to organise international tournaments.

“It has been my dream to make this happen as I pity the youth having to play at the roadside or other places which are deemed unsafe for them.

“So I think with this, the youths in Sibu are very happy and should be proud of themselves for having this well-equipped facility,” said Dr Annuar when met after the soft launch last night.

Wifi connection will be installed in a month’s time to cater for e-gamers while facilities for parkour, calisthenics, wall climbing and an open theatre will be constructed under Phase Two of the project.

A cafeteria will also be made available.

Dr Annuar has allocated RM50,000 for hosting an international tournament at the park in January.

“I intend to make the tournament a yearly event and include it in the state’s tourism calendar,” said Dr Annuar, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president.

At the moment, admission to the park is free but a fee will be charged in the future to finance maintenance and provision of safety and security services at the place. — Bernama