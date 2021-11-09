In Perak, elderly woman stabbed to death, nephew held

Police carry the body of the 70-year-old woman at Kampung Cina in Menglembu, Perak, November 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Nov 9 — Police arrested a man for allegedly causing the death of his elderly aunt in a stabbing incident at Kampung Cina in Menglembu here this afternoon.

Ipoh District Police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said they received an emergency call at about 3.10pm today regarding the incident and a police team was deployed to the location.

“When we arrived at the location, we found a woman lying on the side of the bed in a pool of blood.

“A forensic examination found that the woman, who was about 70 years old, had died at the scene. There was a knife in the back of her neck in addition to stab and slash wounds.

“A man, the victim’s 40-year-old nephew, has been detained to assist in investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said at the scene, adding that the woman’s body was taken to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for an autopsy.

He explained that the investigation will also focus on whether the suspect has a record of medical history with any hospital previously. — Bernama