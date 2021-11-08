Govt developing national plan to counter violent extremism, says deputy home minister

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said said this was because the threat of terrorism can be contributed by external elements as well as internal elements such as the possibility of Malaysians being indoctrinated with extremist ideology through online sources. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — The government is developing a national action plan to prevent and counter violent extremism to contain the spread of violent extremism ideology that would increase the threat of terrorism in the country.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said said this was because the threat of terrorism can be contributed by external elements as well as internal elements such as the possibility of Malaysians being indoctrinated with extremist ideology through online sources.

“This plan is in the process of being studied and will be launched next year at the latest. It is hoped that, through this national action plan, efforts to prevent extremist ideology of terrorism from permeating the minds of Malaysians can be implemented starting at the grassroots.

“This plan will ensure that efforts to counter violent extremism are implemented in a systematic and structured manner by all government agencies with the involvement of the community,” he said at the Special Chamber session in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

He said this in response to a motion brought forward by Chan Foong Hin (DAP-Kota Kinabalu) on whether the government was aware of reports that Indonesian terrorists including Jemaah Ansharut Daulah had set up headquarters in Sabah to recruit stateless people.

He also wanted to know the government’s efforts in preventing militant or terrorist activities in the country and ensuring the safety of the people of Sabah against terrorist attacks.

Ismail said the government was aware that Sabah was at risk of being considered a safe haven or transit point by terrorist groups given its strategic position and other factors such as family ties and extensive maritime boundaries, among others.

According to him, since 2017, a total of 38 members of the Abu Sayyaf Group who attempted to make Sabah a safe haven for their militant activities had been arrested.

In addition, he said the government has also detected the activities of Indonesian terrorist groups that made Sabah a transit point before going to the Philippines since 2019 when the terrorist network of suspects involved in the Cathedral Church bombing in Jolo, Philippines was exposed.

As for the kidnapping for ransom crime, he said from 2016 until now, a total of 16 kidnapping cases occurred in the waters off eastern Sabah with the last case reported on January 18 last year in the waters between Pulau Tambisan and Kuala Meruap, Lahad Datu.

“Therefore, to prevent militant activities either in Sabah or Malaysia in general, the police in collaboration with other enforcement agencies are always ready to increase monitoring, operations and security measures to prevent the entry by terrorist elements,” he said. — Bernama