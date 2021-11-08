Facing multiple challengers, BN to bank on past good deeds to sway voters in Melaka polls

BN Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the coalition’s motto is “stability for prosperity” and believes voters will choose the party with a solid track record. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Datuk Asyraf Wajdi is confident the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition will sweep the majority of the 28 seats up for grabs in the Melaka state election that begins today.

The BN Youth chief said the coalition’s motto is “stability for prosperity” and believes voters will choose the party with a solid track record.

“This is based on 60 years’ worth of achievements which shows how we (BN) can lead the country and state with a stable and peaceful hand.

“That is why our motto going into the Melaka state elections is ‘stability for prosperity’, which is to find peace among the people and to show the people that they need a stable government after the state elections,” he told Sinar Harian in an interview published today.

Ashram who is also Umno Youth chief acknowledged that a clash with ally PAS is inevitable in the state election as the Islamist party has chosen to stick with its Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, which is anchored by Bersatu, instead of honouring their Muafakat Nasional (MN).

He said that Melaka BN has been planning for the election since two weeks ago, and is confident the coalition is well-prepared for the upcoming battles.

He said BN has also identified micro targets for votes and will focus its campaigns through social media, due to the current prohibition on any kind of physical political gathering to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We will also have a huge focus on social media as we come closer to the voting date after taking into account the SOPs for campaigning in the state.

“This is to ensure that safety and the health of all parties are maintained as the pandemic is still ongoing and has yet to end,” Asyraf was quoted saying.

On November 6, BN announced it will be going alone into the upcoming Melaka state elections without any allies and will place candidates for all 28 state seats up for grabs there.

The coalition’s deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan stressed that the coalition would not ally itself with any other parties in the elections.