Covid-19: In Ranau, illegal e-hailing driver index case involving 56 infections, says Sabah minister

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 3 — An illegal e-hailing driver in Ranau has been identified as the index case of the Tumbalang Cluster, with 56 positive Covid-19 cases recorded, so far.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun, who is also the state Covid-19 spokesperson, said the 37-year-old local man tested positive for Covid-19 at the Ranau Hospital on October 19 and the community cluster infections were detected in the same locality.

“Today, two residents of Kampung Tumbalang tested positive through close contact screening at the Timbua Clinic, taking the total number of cases detected until today to 56,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the Sawit Jati Cluster in Kinabatangan was another Covid-19 cluster recorded today involving 25 positive cases.

He added that the index case of the community cluster was a 47-year-old Indonesian man working in an oil palm plantation who tested positive on October 21 at a private clinic in Kinabatangan.

“Contact sampling found a total of 25 social contacts, co-workers and dependents to be positive for Covid-19. Investigations, Covid-19 sampling and disinfections are still ongoing to assess the possibility of nearby plantation workers being infected,” he said.

Meanwhile, Masidi said 675 new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded today, bringing the total number of infections to 219,566, with 436 patients having recovered to take the total number of recoveries to 208,572 people, while 1,848 patients are still being treated. — Bernama