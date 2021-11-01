Redzuan says Bersatu no longer the same, ‘announcement’ imminent ahead of Melaka poll

Bersatu supreme council member Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof is seen leaving Publika on August 15, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia supreme council member Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof has suggested that his party is not the same one he joined.

Redzuan, who is one of Bersatu’s earliest members, told Melaka Hari Ini — the state government’s official media — he would be making an announcement after nomination dya of the Melaka state poll on November 8, but dismissed suggestions that he would switch parties.

“Wait for part two, if you wait for November, I will put on a baju Melayu but what colour the sampin will be, I will make an announcement later on,” he said.

The former minister said he will be making his announcement after nomination day, with polling set on November 20.

Redzuan — who is also known as Pak Wan — had been critical of former prime minister and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic during his time as minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (Special Functions).

“Many said Pak Wan should be someone who champions change and struggle, but I can’t say those things anymore because Bersatu’s face has changed.

“Many asked why people who only joined Bersatu later are the ones being put forward — I don’t know.

“The dynamic of Bersatu could be different... I don’t know because I am not involved, even in the coordination of the Melaka poll,” he was quoted as saying.

Redzuan — who was formerly Melaka Bersatu chief — said since handing over the reins to Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen, he has minimal knowledge of state division’s agenda.

“I was not involved in the management, I was not even called even though I am an ex-officio in Alor Gajah Bersatu and its treasurer.

“To say that I am not slighted would be a lie,” he added

He said that he remained consistent with the original roots of Bersatu.

“I question where Bersatu is heading because, in my head, the previous Bersatu was Mahathir Mohamad, Muhyiddin Yassin, and Mukhriz Mahathir,” he said.

Bersatu had sacked Mahathir and Mukhriz after they opposed Muhyiddin’s effort to form an alliance with Umno, with the father and son later forming Pejuang.

Redzuan was previously speculated to have considered joining Mahathir’s group after the latter was sacked but eventually did not follow through.