Jais allows increase in number of congregants for Friday, obligatory prayers in Selangor

SHAH ALAM, Nov 1 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) has allowed the number of congregants performing Friday prayers and obligatory prayers at mosques and surau in the state to be increased.

Its director, Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad, said Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah had consented to the proposed increase in the number of congregants to perform Friday prayers for mosques and surau permitted to hold Friday prayers across the state.

For the state mosque, he said the number of congregants allowed is 3,500 for Friday prayers and 500 for the obligatory prayers, while for the 17 institutional mosques in the state, the number of congregates allowed is between 500 and 1,200 for Friday prayers and 300 for obligatory prayers.

Following the increase in the number of congregants, he said the Sultan also decreed for religious and economic activities, including kiosks and cooperative shops at the mosques and surau to be enlivened.

Mohd Shahzihan also said all solemnisation ceremonies, religious talks, non-Covid-19 funeral arrangements and meetings related to the management of mosques and surau, can also be held at the mosques.

However, he said the administrators of mosques and surau are required to carry out periodic sanitation of the areas in a bid to prevent transmission of the Covid-19. — Bernama