Public can pay last respects to late Sarawak DCM Masing on Wednesday

KUCHING, Oct 31 — A ceremony will be held for the public to pay their last respects to the late Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing this Wednesday.

The Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS), in a statement today, said the ceremony will take place at the Association of Churches in Sarawak, Jalan Stampin here.

“The session for dignitaries is from 8.30am to 9.30am, followed by the session for members of the public from 9.30am to 2pm.

“The public is advised to wear proper attire and take the Covid-19 RTK tests,” read the statement.

According to UKAS, Masing died of heart complications and his last Covid-19 test came back negative.

“His remains will be taken to the Nirvana Memorial Park, Kuching after the ceremony,” it said.

Masing, who is also Baleh assemblyman, died at the Normah Sarawak Medical Centre (NSMC) in Petra Jaya at 7.05 am today.

The 72-year-old Parti Rakyat Sarawak president was admitted to the intensive care unit at Sarawak General Hospital in September after he tested positive for Covid-19 and was later transferred to NSMC for further treatment. — Bernama