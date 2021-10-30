Four new immigration access points in various stages of construction

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the immigration access point in Setiu, Terengganu, which began construction in July, was expected to be opened as early as the end of this year or early next year.. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA TINGGI, Oct 30 — Four new immigration access points which were announced by the government during the tabling of the 2022 Budget yesterday, were now in various stages of construction.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the immigration access point in Setiu, Terengganu, which began construction in July, was expected to be opened as early as the end of this year or early next year.

He said there was an issue over land involving the entry points in Telok Melano and Baleh in Sarawak.

Since the two access points are located in the interior, Hamzah said there were preliminary problems involving land to connect the access points’ roads to the main road.

“Recently, I held a discussion with the Sarawak government to resolve the issue. God willing, when the issue is resolved, we can announce (on the two access points) as soon as possible,” he told reporters at the Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal here today.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said another access point at the Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal was 99 per cent completed and expected to be ready soon.

“God willing, Desaru Coast will be visited by those entering from Singapore or Batam, Indonesia,” he added.

Complete with a Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex and maritime facilities, the ferry terminal would have direct access from Singapore, Riau Islands in Batam and the Bintan Islands. — Bernama