Suhakam says will look into high death rate among Nepali migrant workers

Suhakam commissioner Jerald Joseph speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur October 22, 2021. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — The Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) today said that it will look into a report by Nepal Embassy which claimed that there has been an increase in the number of death involving their citizens here.

According to Suhakam commissioner Jerald Joseph, the commission received information from the Nepal embassy that 1,158 Nepali migrants in Malaysia had died from 2018 to July 2021.

“Among the main reason for the deaths are suicide, workplace accidents, pneumonia, Covid-19 and other illnesses.

“Maybe the Labour department or department of safety and health could also be involved in looking into the matter as well. We want to know the reason why the deaths happened and what is responsible,” he told a press conference in Suhakam today.

Jerald said the commission will follow up the matter with personnel in the Nepalese Embassy and related agencies to get more information.