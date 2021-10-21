Najib’s application for stay of SRC’s civil case to be heard on Dec 3

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Sept 29, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — The application of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak for a stay of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s civil suit proceeding against him over alleged breach of trust and infringing statutory duty over the RM4 billion loan of Kumpulan Wang Persaraan Diperbadankan (KWAP) to SRC will be heard on December 3.

Counsel Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee, who is representing Najib when contacted by Bernama said the application would be heard before High Court Judge Datuk Ahmad Fairuz Zainol Abidin.

“The stay of the case proceeding application notice had been filed yesterday.

“The application was made as my client (Najib) wants the criminal case involving SRC now at appeal stage and the case involving RM27 million SRC fund which has still not been heard to be settled first,” he said after case management before deputy registrar Suriani Ujang today.

On July 28, 2020, Najib was found guilty on seven charges involving criminal breach of trust. illegal money laundering and abuse of power involving RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd fund and the case is now at appeal stage at the Court of Appeal.

On May 7, SRC under its new management had begun to take legal action against Najib and several former directors, namely Datuk Suboh Md Yassin, Datuk Mohammed Azhar Osman Khairuddin, Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil and Datuk Che Abdullah @ Rashidi Che Omar.

SRC, which is a subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) as the plaintiff, in its writ of summons alleged all the defendants abetted and committed breach of trust

Najib was also accused of abusing his power and obtained personal gratification from SRC fund apart misappropriating the fund.

He was the SRC emeritus advisor from May 1, 2012, to March 4, 2019.

SRC, which is now fully owned by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoF Inc), is seeking to declare that all the defendants were liable to pay the losses of the investment fund as a result of the use of the loan in addition to claiming general damages, exemplary damages, additional damages, interest, costs and other relief deemed appropriate by the court. — Bernama