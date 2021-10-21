Malaysia records another 79 deaths from Covid-19 today, 14 brought in dead

Currently, Perak (72.1 per cent), Sarawak (81.3 per cent) and Kuala Lumpur (70 percent) have the highest usage rates for ICU beds. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) registered another 79 Covid-19 deaths today, bringing the total number of fatalities in Malaysia since the pandemic began to 28,138.

Out of the total deaths today, 14 were categorised as brought-in-dead (BID), for a cumulative figure of 5,680.

Perlis had the highest fatality rate, with 75 deaths per 1,000,000 people. This was followed by Sarawak with 53 deaths per 1,000,000 people and Penang with 40 deaths per 1,000,000 people.

In the past 14 days, Sarawak has had the most fatalities at 150, followed by Johor (109 deaths), Klang Valley which included Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (91 deaths), Sabah (91 deaths) and Penang (71 deaths).

The MoH’s CovidNow website also showed that 68.5 per cent of deaths were unvaccinated individuals, 21.5 per cent were partially vaccinated individuals and 10 per cent belonged to the fully vaccinated group.

Those aged 60 and above have been the most vulnerable, contributing 54.2 per cent of all deaths, while those aged 18 to 59 comprised 45.4 per cent of all fatalities.

The rate of usage for all intensive care unit (ICU) beds is at 61.9 per cent nationwide. In the Klang Valley, the usage rate is 66.3 per cent.

Currently, Perak (72.1 per cent), Sarawak (81.3 per cent) and Kuala Lumpur (70 percent) have the highest usage rates for ICU beds.

Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases dropped slightly to 5,516 yesterday. This brings the total number of cases in the country, since the start of the pandemic, to 2,407,382.