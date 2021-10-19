Flash flood hits several low-lying areas in Sibu after three-hour downpour, says municipal council chief

Traffic was impassable to small vehicles at Jalan Oya/Jalan Merdeka Roundabout due to the flash flood. — Borneo Post pic

SIBU, Oct 19 — Several low-lying areas were inundated with water following a non-stop three hours heavy downpour this afternoon.

Among the areas affected included Jalan Oya/Jalan Merdeka Roundabout in front of Oya Polyclinic, Jalan Hua Khiew, Jalan Tiong Hua, Jalan Merlin, Jalan Merdeka and several lanes of Jalan Brother Albinus.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Chairman Clarence Ting in his Facebook post said he was still checking how much rain had fallen since 2pm this afternoon.

He said the last downpour as big as today was in 2020.

“Essentially, three hours of heavy downpour this afternoon and too many areas were flooded due to the flash flood,” he added.

Ting said he was out driving around town for an hour between 3.30pm to 5pm and came across many areas flooded due to the flash flood.

“Too many areas suffered from flash flooding. I hope the flood mitigation projects will be completed soon.”

Ting said such a situation was unacceptable and he had spent several hours cleaning up his house. — Borneo Post