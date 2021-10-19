Air Selangor: Water supply to Kuala Langat, Sepang to resume from 6:30pm today

A worker fills a plastic container with water amid water supply disruption in Kampung Jawa, Klang October 13, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Water supply to 145 areas in Sepang and 11 more in Kuala Langat is expected to resume in stages from 6.30pm today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), in a post on its official Facebook page said that as of 9am, emergency repair work had reached 55 per cent and it was expected to be completed at 6pm.

Air Selangor also stated that water supply was expected to be fully restored at 6pm tomorrow and that the duration of the water supply disruption and recovery in the affected areas would vary depending on the distance of consumers’ premises and the water pressure in the distribution system.

Consumers can refer to all Air Selangor official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram or to contact Air Selangor at 15300 for information or send their complaints to the Help Centre at the website www.airselangor.com. — Bernama



