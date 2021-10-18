IRB appoints Mohd Nizom Sairi as CEO effective Oct 19

Datuk Mohd Nizom Sairi speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur January 16, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Inland Revenue Board (IRB) deputy chief executive officer (Taxation Operations), Datuk Mohd Nizom Sairi has been appointed its new chief executive officer (CEO) effective tomorrow.

In a statement, IRB said Mohd Nizom is replacing Datuk Seri Dr Sabin Samitah.

“IRB expresses its highest appreciation to Datuk Seri Dr Sabin Samitah for his contributions during his tenure at IRB,” it said.

Mohd Nizom, 58, who holds a master’s degree from Lawrence Technological University, in the US, joined IRB on Nov 13, 1985 and has extensive experience in direct taxation including tax operations, tax compliance and collection, international taxation and tax training.

Prior to holding the portfolio of deputy CEO, Mohd Nizom held several important positions at IRB including director of the Investigation Department, director of the Malaysian Taxation Academy, director of the Tax Compliance Department, state director of Perak IRB and has also held the position of deputy CEO (Management).

Apart from congratulating Mohd Nizom on his appointment as CEO, IRB said his vast experience will enable IRB to achieve its vision to become the best tax administrator in line with the aspiration to build an inclusive “Malaysian Family”. — Bernama