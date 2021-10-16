Eight localities in Sarawak placed under EMCO

SDMC also announced that 15 longhouses in Sarikei, Julau, Pakan, Sri Aman, Lubok Antu, Betong, Kabong and Sebauh will end their EMCO on October 15 while one longhouse in Julau will have its EMCO end on October 16. — File picture by Hari Anggara

MIRI, Oct 16 — Eight localities, all longhouses, in Sarawak have been placed under the Enhanced movement control order (EMCO), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Rh Jalin, Rantau Kurra, Kuala Medalam in Limbang; Rh Victoria, Rampu Wie and Rh Nimong, Empelanjau Baru in Sri Aman; as well as Rh Petrus Anis, Telok Batu and Rh Ranggie, Sg Mador — both in Bintangor — have been placed under the EMCO from October 15 to 24.

Rh Awan, Sungai Stok in Sarikei will be under EMCO from October 16 to 25.

In Kabong, two longhouses namely Rh Anthony, Sungai Sarang, Roban and Rh Christopher, Sungai Kali will be imposed with the EMCO from October 16 to 26.

SDMC also announced that 15 longhouses in Sarikei, Julau, Pakan, Sri Aman, Lubok Antu, Betong, Kabong and Sebauh will end their EMCO on October 15 while one longhouse in Julau will have its EMCO end on October 16. — Borneo Post Online