Sarawak EC urges public to stop speculating about state poll, says nothing out of the ordinary about training for election workers

Jasni said district offices were simply being proactive in calling for briefings or training sessions for election workers. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Oct 14 — There is no need for the public to speculate on training programmes at district level for election workers, said Election Commission (EC) state director Jasni Jubli.

According to him, holding such programmes do not necessarily indicate that the state or parliamentary election are about to be held.

Jasni said district offices are just being proactive in calling for such briefings or training sessions for election workers.

“Just for your information, briefings can be done anytime of the year,” he said when asked about a circular issued by the Kabong District Office asking election workers to attend a briefing.

Similarly, EC corporate and communication unit officer Azlan Charles in Putrajaya pointed out that briefings and training for election officials have been carried out nationwide since the last election.

He said such programmes are a common practice by the EC through its Election Academy.

“As the Sarawak State Legislative period is due, training, especially for new officers, is intensified to ensure by the time the state election is held the officers are ready.

“When is the election? That is yet to be determined. As far as the EC is concerned, an election will be held within 60 days from the date of the lifting of Sarawak’s emergency proclamation by the relevant authorities,” he said.

When contacted, the briefing coordinator in Kabong, Awangku Mohammad Safaie Awangku Sabli, said the circular is legitimate.

He said briefings would be held on Oct 21-22, with the first session being for election worker heads, while the second would be for the workers.

Awangku Mohammad added he did not know when the next state election would be called.

Speculation has been rife of late that there has been lobbying for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Head of State to consent to lifting the Emergency order in Sarawak to enable the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) to be dissolved this month and for the state election to be held next month.

The Emergency (extension) was proclaimed for Sarawak from Aug 2 to Feb 2, 2022 on the grounds of the Covid-19 pandemic in Sarawak.

The term of the current DUN expired on June 6, 2021. — Borneo Post