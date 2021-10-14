MMEA inks communication line lease agreement with Telekom Malaysia for satellite-aided search and rescue operations

MMEA director-general Maritime Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som said the AMHS line is a platform that connects the Malaysia Mission Control Centre with the Australian Mission Control Centre, which acts as the nodal to the Malaysian Cospas-Sarsat system and Mission Control Centre. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 14 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) today signed the Aeronautical Message Handling Services (AMHS) communication line lease agreement with Telekom Malaysia for Cospas-Sarsat, a satellite-aided search and rescue initiative.

The Cospas-Sarsat system AMHS communication line rental contract worth RM515,160 is for a period of three years from August 1 to July 31, 2024.

MMEA director-general Maritime Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som said the AMHS line is a platform that connects the Malaysia Mission Control Centre (MYMCC) with the Australian Mission Control Centre (AUMCC), which acts as the nodal to the Malaysian Cospas-Sarsat system and Mission Control Centre (MCC).

MYMCC which is based at the Sultan Ahmad Shah Maritime Academy (AMSAS) in Kuantan, Pahang, operates the Malaysia Cospas-Sarsat system.

“AMHS communication line is capable of managing database related to any information or emergency warnings which occur between MCCs around the world that use the Cospas-Sarsat system,” he said in a statement today.

Explaining further, he said emergency beacons such as Emergency Position Indicator Radio Beacon, Emergency Locator Beacon and Personal Locator Beacon with a Malaysian registration code (country code) transmitting distress signals in Europe or other countries, then the emergency information will be alerted to MYMCC through the AMHS line.

Mohd Zubil said the agreement would enable MMEA to continue its service as the national maritime search and rescue coordinator (CARILAMAT) in a professional manner based on technology and information sharing through the Cospas-Sarsat system.

“With the AMHS, information sharing between countries in the event of any emergency involving Malaysians abroad or foreigners in the country can be shared. This makes it easier for the rescue team to carry out the operations more effectively,” he added. — Bernama