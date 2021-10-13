FT minister: Shared space project in Kampung Baru to take off in early 2022

Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said the project would be a catalyst for tourism product growth in Kampung Baru, besides tackling other problems such as traffic congestion, traders/hawkers, and lack of cleanliness and beautification along the route. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The Federal Territories Ministry in collaboration with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will be implementing a shared space project in Jalan Raja Muda Musa, Kampung Baru, here, early next year and is expected to be ready by early 2023.

Its minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said the project would be a catalyst for tourism product growth in Kampung Baru, besides tackling other problems such as traffic congestion, traders/hawkers, and lack of cleanliness and beautification along the route.

“For a start, Jalan Raja Muda Musa will be upgraded for phase one of the project and the tender will be out this month while the site project is expected to start early next year.

“This project will also further enliven the food havens along Jalan Raja Muda Musa and Jalan Raja Alang,” he said in a statement today.

Shahidan said the ministry was also targeting to provide 1,000 kiosks and trading spaces under the City Young Entrepreneurs Programme in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya beginning next year until 2023.

“Until September this year, 126 entrepreneurs had already started their business while 2,268 candidates had registered under this programme.

“DBKL also plans to hold the Entrepreneur Mentoring Programme with several measures to be identified to further raise the business digitalisation rate in ensuring sustainable business operations,” he added.

Shahidan hoped that proper and effective implementation of such programmes and projects would have a positive impact on efforts to revive the economy and in tackling poverty among families impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama