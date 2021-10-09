Pejuang says govt must get consent from Agong to declare Emergency in Melaka to avoid snap polls

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir Mukhriz said while the acquisition of a new mandate from the people through state election is needed. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir today urged the government to obtain consent from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to declare a state of emergency in Melaka to avoid snap polls until the Covid-19 outbreak is controlled.

Mukhriz said while the acquisition of a new mandate from the people through state election is needed, saving people from the threat of Covid-19 infection is even more important.

“A person’s life is too precious to be sacrificed to overcome the internal political crisis in Umno which has caused chaos in Melaka now.

“The safety and interests of the people should never be at stake in political games and power grabs,” he said in a statement today.

Mukhriz was referring to the spike of Covid-19 infection after the Sabah state election was held last year.

Mukhriz claimed that the average citizen in Melaka are not interested in a state election as they rebuild their lives due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They just want to rebuild, find sustenance for survival. Don’t let them be forced to go out to vote, it will be even worse if they boycott the state election.

“The interests of the people during the recovery phase of the Covid-19 pandemic should not be compromised by holding state elections. Therefore, the Federal Government should take serious note of the impact if this state election takes place,” he said.

The Melaka state assembly was dissolved after four state assemblymen led by former chief minister and Umno men Tan Sri Idris Haron announced that they had lost their confidence in the chief minister who is also from Umno Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali earlier this week.

Several parties including Pakatan Harapan had called for the election to be postponed following the fear of Covid-19 cases rising up again.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government will be making a decision if it would advise the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah to proclaim an Emergency in Melaka next week.