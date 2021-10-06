Malaysia records 117 more Covid-19 deaths, total climbs to 26,876

As of midnight, the Ministry of Health logged 117 more deaths due to Covid-19. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The Ministry of Health logged 117 more deaths due to Covid-19 as of midnight, bringing the total number of fatalities from the pandemic here to 26,876.

Out of the new deaths logged, 16 cases were brought in dead (BID).

The actual number of people who died of Covid-19 on October 5 was only three, based on the latest updated figures given as at 7am today.

The ministry’s Covid-19 death records now include backlogged cases, rather than just the daily deaths with Covid-19 detected.

In a comparison of all states, Penang had the highest fatality rate with 97.0 deaths per 1,000,000 in the population.

This was followed by Perlis (90.2), Johor (62.7), and Sarawak (55.7).

These four states recorded death rates higher than the national rate of 50.0.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 8,803 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total active cases to 135,945. This was a decrease of 6,915 active cases over the last 24 hours.

Comparatively, 15,615 Covid-19 patients recovered in the same period. The total cumulative Covid-19 cases have reached 2,289,542 since the pandemic hit.