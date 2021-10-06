Ipoh ready to welcome fully vaccinated visitors, says mayor

Ipoh Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin speaks to the media after witnessing an MoU signing ceremony in Ipoh, October 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Oct 6 — Ipoh is ready to receive visitors who have been fully vaccinated to various interesting destinations in the city once interstate travel is allowed, said Ipoh Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin.

He said works to repair and upgrade various infrastructures in the city were underway and were expected to be completed by the end of this month.

“The implementation of the movement of control previously has enabled us to plan and complete the construction of tourism assets in several areas such as Light and Sound, Riverwalk, People Spark (Persisiran Kinta Riverfront), Taman Jepun Japanese Garden at DR Seenivasagam Recreation Park and Gunung Matsurat,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after witnessing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the Ipoh City Council (MBI) and four developers namely Syarikat Ain Bina Development Sdn Bhd, Satin Tiara Sdn Bhd, Scientex Quatari Sdn Bhd and Total Investment Sdn Bhd for the construction of the main Meru Raya-Klebang road today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was previously reported to have said that interstate travel could be allowed when 90 per cent of the country’s adult population had been vaccinated based on the data gathered and analysis made by the Ministry of Health.

Until yesterday, 88.4 per cent of the country’s adult population had been fully vaccinated. This development has given an early indication that the target of 90 per cent could be achieved by this week, at least to allow cross-state travel as envisaged by the government.

Earlier, Rumaiza said the MoU among others, would enable the extension of Lebuh Chepor Utama 2 to Lebuh Klebang Putra to be implemented and the RM6.4 million project is expected to be ready in five years.

About 1,617 houses and shop lots are expected to be built by developers in the area in the next five years, involving an estimated tax revenue collection of RM323,000 per year, he added. — Bernama