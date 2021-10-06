Covid-19: Sarawak minister says field hospital in Miri expected to complete this week

Lee (second left), Martin (right), Dr Wong (left) and others during a visit to monitor the progress of the construction of Miri Field Hospital at Miri Hospital’s parking compound. ― Borneo Post pic

MIRI, Oct 6 ― The field hospital at Miri Hospital’s parking compound is expected to be completed this week.

Upon completion, minister in charge of Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) Datuk Lee Kim Shin said Malaysian Medical Relief Society (Mercy) Malaysia Sarawak Chapter will hand over the field hospital to Miri Hospital.

“This field hospital is able to accommodate 66 Covid-19 patients ― 33 males and 33 females.

“It is specifically for Covid-19 patients in category 3 and category 4 only,” he said in a statement after inspecting the progress of the construction of the field hospital yesterday.

The Transport Minister thanked State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) for approving the field hospital as well as Mercy Malaysia Sarawak Chapter for providing assistance to set up the hospital.

During the visit, Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong briefed Lee on the Field Hospital project which commenced on October 2.

The aim to set up the field hospital which was coordinated by Mercy Malaysia Sarawak Chapter is to reduce number of Covid-19 patients at Miri Hospital following the increasing number of Covid-19 patients handled by the hospital.

Also present were Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf, who is also the MDDMC chairman; acting Miri district officer Siti Rohani Yusuf and Mercy Malaysia Sarawak Chapter chairman Martin Jangdom. ― Borneo Post