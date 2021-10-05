Penang developer dies after fall from luxury Kelawei Road condo

The deceased is believed to be a 53-year-old man linked to a mega project in Penang that sparked controversy and a court case. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 5 — A Penang developer fell to his death from a high-end condominium along Kelawei Road in Pulau Tikus here early this morning.

George Town police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong confirmed that an individual had died immediately after falling off a condominium early this morning.

“We are still investigating the case,” he told Malay Mail when contacted but declined to disclose further details.

The deceased is believed to be a 53-year-old man linked to a mega project in Penang that sparked controversy and a court case.

One of the man’s colleagues shared a brief message with one word “RIP” but declined comment when contacted, saying the company will wait for the police report for confirmation of what had happened.

Another local developer expressed his shock over the incident, but also refrained from commenting further.

“I am speechless and sad,” he said.