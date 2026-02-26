SUNGAI BULOH, Feb 26 — The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) will strengthen security control and the preparedness of its personnel, including reviewing the establishment of a special team, following a shooting incident involving one of the agency’s commanders this morning.

AKPS deputy director-general (Management) Ismail Mokhtar said the move was in line with the process of taking over operations and assets from six core agencies, including the Royal Malaysian Customs Department and the Immigration Department of Malaysia, as well as a reassessment of risks at the country’s entry points.

“Yes, we are moving in that direction (establishing a special team) to strengthen security aspects. During this transition period, enforcement teams, risk units as well as operational control at entry points will be streamlined,” he said at a press conference after the Ihya Ramadan Programme and an iftar event with AKPS personnel here yesterday.

He said AKPS currently managed 22 entry points classified according to risk level, including several locations designated as ‘hotspots’ that required stricter enforcement approaches.

Commenting on the shooting incident involving an AKPS commander in Bukit Kayu Hitam earlier today, Ismail described it as a serious threat, but stressed that it would not affect the morale and commitment of personnel.

He said controls would be tightened and requests for security assets, including weaponry, would be expedited to ensure the protection of officers.

“We do not compromise on any threat against personnel, and operations will continue as usual with enhanced security measures,” he said.

He also said AKPS director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain had gone to the location to assess the situation and provide support to the officer involved.

Earlier, a Proton X70 driven by SAC Mohd Nasaruddin Mohd Nasir was reported to have been shot at about 5.40 am at a slip road near Masjid Muhajirin, Bukit Kayu Hitam, about one kilometre from the Malaysia–Thailand border.

Mohd Nasaruddin, who was on his way to perform Subuh prayers, was reported to have escaped unharmed. — Bernama