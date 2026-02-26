KOTA KINABALU, Feb 26 — The number of flood evacuees in Sabah rose to 2,288 people as at 8 am today from 1,564 last night.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat said in a statement that the evacuees, from 935 families, were being housed at 10 relief centres.

Beaufort recorded the highest increase, with 945 people (291 families), compared with just 395 last night. They were being accommodated at the Selagon Permanent Relief Centre and the Banir State Assembly Hall.

In Sipitang, the number of evacuees rose to 421 people (176 families), up from 352 previously, while in Membakut the figure increased to 315 people (125 families) from 211 last night.

Meanwhile, the number of evacuees in Pitas and Sook remained unchanged, namely 528 people from 318 families at the Kanibongan Open Hall and Sinukab Kanibongan Hall, and 79 people from 25 families at the SLDB Dalit Gana Hall.

In Tenom, which was newly affected by floods, the number of evacuees at relief centres this morning has yet to be confirmed, as registration and verification by the authorities were still ongoing.

The total number of villages affected by the floods across the six districts remains at 140. — Bernama