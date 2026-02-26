KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — The latest status of reforms to entry permits into Malaysia and the government’s stance on dakwah activities in public spaces are among issues expected to take centre stage at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament portal, the matters will be raised by Members of Parliament during the Ministers’ Question Time session.

Manndzri Haji Nasib (BN-Tenggara) will ask the Home Minister about the latest status of reforms to entry permits into the country, particularly the review of policies and application procedures to ensure the management of applications is more efficient and orderly.

During the same session, Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kasim (PN-Arau) will ask the Prime Minister to state the position of the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) on activities and programmes such as Street Dakwah, which are advocacy-based and held in public spaces without disturbing public order in Kuala Lumpur, in line with the position of Islam as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

Meanwhile, during the question-and-answer session, Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah (PN-Langkawi) will raise a question to the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister regarding the implementation of Visit Malaysia Year 2026 and whether it is expected to have a direct economic impact on residents of Langkawi.

Tan Kok Wai (PH-Cheras) will also ask the Investment, Trade and Industry Minister to explain the government’s assessment of Malaysia’s position in the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem at the ASEAN and global levels.

He will also seek details on specific strategies being implemented and planned to attract high-value AI investments involving technology creation, transfer of expertise and high-skilled jobs for local talent.

Meanwhile, Azli Yusof (PH-Shah Alam) will ask the Housing and Local Government Minister to state the government’s steps in drafting by-laws or regulations to enable local authorities to take action against abandoned vehicles that often cause problems in stratified residential areas.

Wong Chen (PH-Subang) will raise a question to the Transport Minister regarding the proposed development of Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (LTSAAS) in Subang as an aviation hub, as well as the policy framework, noise mitigation plan and the government’s monitoring and enforcement mechanisms to ensure compliance with the 10 pm curfew.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting will then continue with the tabling of the Supplementary Supply Bill (2025) for second reading. — Bernama