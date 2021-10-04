Let Sabah manage 12MP funds, says Bung Moktar

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan), who stressed the issue during the debate session on 12MP in the Dewan Rakyat today, said this was because the state was still categorised as poor despite having joined Malaysia 58 years ago, and after several changes in government. — Picture by Ahmad Zamsahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Sabah should be granted autonomy to manage its economic and development funds, allocated under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), to enable the state to rise from its poor state status.

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan), who stressed the issue during the debate session on 12MP in the Dewan Rakyat today, said this was because the state was still categorised as poor despite having joined Malaysia 58 years ago, and after several changes in government.

He said granting of autonomy was seen as among the measures which would enable Sabah to develop, so that it would be on a par with states in the peninsula. The federal government also needs to change its approach in implementing economic development based on the state and region.

“Channel the money to Sabah — if the state has RM5 billion to RM6 billion in a year under the 12MP, let us plan and implement; we decide where the projects are suitable to be implemented,” he said.

On the Pan Borneo Highway Project, Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah Minister of Works, also urged that all allocations on infrastructure development projects in Sabah should be channelled directly to the state Public Works Department (PWD).

“We have a certified PWD in Sabah which I say is better. What the Ministry of Finance needs to do is to channel allocations for projects in the state directly to the Sabah PWD, as it is recognised as an accredited technical department,” he said.

On natural disasters, which often occurred in Sabah in recent times, Bung Moktar, who is also Deputy Chief Minister of Sabah, voiced the problem of too many stages that needed to be gone through to apply for special allocations (following disasters), which caused difficulties and delays.

He suggested that a special allocation of about RM100 million to RM200 million a year should be channelled to the state government to implement or resolve matters if faced with emergencies and natural disasters, such as landslides and floods.

Bung Moktar also urged the federal government to bring back the glory of Labuan which was at one time the most visited location, especially by the people of Sabah, for its affordably priced goods.

He also claimed that Labuan now was no different from a town which had been attacked by the mythical “garuda” (gigantic eagle), with only chocolate tax-free.

“The rest are no longer tax-free, the prices of goods in Labuan are similar to the mainland. Please develop Labuan, reinstate its tax-free status.

“Ministers should come to Labuan and conduct a study. Return Labuan to Sabah, let us develop the island if the federal government does not have any plan to implement there,” he added. — Bernama