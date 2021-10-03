Ismail Sabri: Forget differences, let’s develop Malaysia together as a family

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said differences among members of the community should be appreciated, and not be an obstacle to unity. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has called on Malaysians to unite as a family, setting aside religious, racial and political differences.

In line with the aspirations of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family), he hoped that all parties would cooperate in developing the country together.

“I want us to live like a family, where we forget all our differences, whether in terms of religion, race, or even political differences should be set aside, so that all the people work together to develop Malaysia,” he said in an exclusive interview aired on local television stations tonight.

Ismail Sabri said differences among members of the community should be appreciated, and not be an obstacle to unity.

He added that the spirit of cooperation was also highlighted through the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Transformation and Political Stability signed by the federal government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) on Sept 13, in the interest of the people and the country, especially in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

He described it as the new politics of Malaysia, similar to the practice in developed countries, where the government and the opposition work together to develop the country.

“So between the opposition and the government, (we) together build the country. Yes, we fight, but during election time every five years. Once the people have given the mandate to establish a government, we have to build this country together.

“Politicking should be stopped, because the opposition can also provide views as check and balance, and at the same time, we will follow what is good, and thus, we can together develop the country,” he said.

The publicly disclosed memorandum has six agendas, covering the strengthening of the Covid-19 plan, administrative transformation, Parliamentary reform, independence of the judiciary, the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the formation of a steering committee.

Ismail Sabri added that through the MoU, the targets set for the next five years under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) would also be achieved, with the support and backing from all parties.

“God willing, it is easier for us to achieve (the targets), and what we do is for the benefit of the people, that is what’s important,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also paid tribute to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Malay Rulers for the proposal on the cooperation between the government and the opposition.

Meanwhile, when asked whether he had set Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for himself during his tenure as prime minister, Ismail Sabri said his performance was determined by the people.

“Firstly, the people want to see that the Covid-19 issue is resolved, and secondly, the people want to see the economy revived, so that they can live a better life than during the pandemic, or maybe even better than before (the pandemic),” he said. — Bernama