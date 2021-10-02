Masidi: Only 13 Covid-19 cases of category three to five recorded in Sabah yesterday

Sabah’s Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said in a statement that out of the total, category three recorded five cases while categories four and five had four cases respectively. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 2 ― Only 13 of the 872 Covid-19 cases recorded in Sabah, yesterday, are in the categories three to five, said state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also the Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson, said in a statement that out of the total, category three recorded five cases while categories four and five had four cases respectively.

Category three are those with pneumonia while category four patients need oxygen assistance and category five patients need to be on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, he said 165 cases were from category one, category two (642 cases) and the rest were still under further investigation.

“Most of the Covid-19 cases recorded in Sabah today, were from category two at 73.6 per cent and category one at 18.9 per cent.

“This trend is in line with the increase in the percentage of the population with full vaccination to 64.8 per cent,” he said.

Masidi also said it was reported today that 1,064 patients recovered while 3,033 patients are still receiving treatment. ― Bernama