Kedah Health director says Baling teen died after aneurysm burst, not from Covid-19 jab

Kedah Health Dept director Dr Othman Warijo says teenager did not die due to the Covid-19 vaccine. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ALOR SETAR, Oct 1 ― The Kedah Health Department (JKN) today denied that a female student died due to Covid-19 vaccine in Baling recently.

Its director, Dr Othman Warijo said the department investigated the matter and found the allegation was not true.

“The investigation found that the girl was a Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) graduate and no longer a student. She received a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on September 5, 2021 at the Dewan Tun Abdul Razak vaccination centre, Baling.

“She complained of stomach pain on September 19, 2021 and was given treatment at Baling Hospital. However, 20 days after she was being vaccinated, which was on September 25, 2021, she was taken to Baling Hospital because she was unconscious. Her health condition deteriorated and she was later pronounced dead,” said Dr Othman in a statement here today.

He said the body was taken to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, here, for an autopsy and the result found that she died due to a 'ruptured thoracic aneurysm' and had nothing to do with the Covid-19 vaccine injection.

The department extends its condolences to the family of the deceased, he said and advised the public to not believe unconfirmed news on Covid-19 and the Covid-19 vaccine. ― Bernama