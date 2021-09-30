In N. Sembilan, stepdad remanded for molesting 13-year-old

Jempol police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the suspect often molested the victim when he was at home and the last incident happened in mid-September. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JEMPOL, Sept 30 — A 24-year-old man has been remanded for allegedly molesting his 13-year-old stepdaughter in a house at a Felda scheme in the district. He is said to have been molesting the girl since April.

Jempol police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the suspect often molested the victim when he was at home and the last incident happened in mid-September.

“The man told the victim to keep the matter a secret. However, the victim lodged a police report on Tuesday after which the suspect was arrested to assist in the investigation,” Hoo said in a statement, here, today.

He said the victim has been sent to hospital for examination.

Hoo said initial police investigation found that the man, who had a drug record, admitted to molesting the victim.

He said the man has been remanded for seven days starting yesterday to assist the investigation under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017. — Bernama