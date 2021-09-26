EMCO at two localities in Pahang from Tuesday, says NSC

A man walks past barbed wire fencing at the Taman Bukit Angkasa PPR amid the enhanced movement control order in Kuala Lumpur July 11, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Two localities in Pahang involving Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Mai, Jerantut and Kampung Inoi, Rompin (Orang Asli Pinggiran village) will be come under enhanced movement control order (EMCO) starting from Tuesday to October 11.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general, Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the decision was made after evaluating the Covid-19 infection risks and trends in the localities tabled by the Health Ministry.

“The standard operating procedure (SOP) for all EMCO is the same as announced before,” he said in a statement via Facebook today.

Apart from that, Rodzi also announced that the EMCO at Rancangan Rumah Murah (RRM), Kampung Kolek, Sungai Lembing in Kuantan, Pahang would be lifted tomorrow according to schedule. — Bernama