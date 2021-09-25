MoH reports another 250 Covid-19 deaths yesterday

Out of the new deaths logged, 49 cases had been brought in dead. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The Ministry of Health logged 250 more deaths due to Covid-19 as of midnight, bringing the total number of fatalities from the pandemic here to 24,931.

As of yesterday, the seven-day average was at 91 deaths, continuing the downward trend that started in early September.

Comparing states and Federal Territories, Penang had the highest Covid-19 death rate in the past two weeks, at 15.6 deaths per 100,000 people.

This was followed by Johor (11.2), Sabah (7.6), Perlis (6.3), and Kelantan (5.9)

The nationwide death rate for the same period is 5.9 deaths per 100,000 people.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 19,495 new Covid-19 cases, making the total active cases at 225,590. This was an increase of 313 active cases over the last 24 hours.

Comparatively, 18,760 Covid-19 have recovered in the same period. The total cumulative Covid-19 cases have reached 2,026,262 since the pandemic hit.

