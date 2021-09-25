Jakoa: No issue of anti-vaxxers among Orang Asli community

a total of 43 per cent, or 144,180 Orang Asli, aged 18 and above nationwide have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Sept 25 — There is no issue of the anti-vaccine group among the Orang Asli community in the country, said Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) director-general Sapiah Mohd Nor.

She said this was because the exposure and explanation given to the Orang Asli on the Covid-19 vaccine had facilitated the vaccination process for the community.

“There were only a few of them who don’t want to be inoculated because they were afraid and wanted to take the wait and see approach.

“However, after we provide them with exposure and explanation, they welcome the effort. They also needed an idol, so if Tok Batin (village chiefs) play their role and set a good example, there should not be any problem because the people will follow them,” she told reporters after the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Orang Asli at Kampung Orang Asli Simpang Arang here today.

She said this when asked to comment if the department faced any problems involving the anti-vaccine group among the Orang Asli community.

In a related development, Sapiah said as of yesterday, a total of 43 per cent, or 144,180 Orang Asli, aged 18 and above nationwide have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“The vaccination process is ongoing and I expect that we can achieve about 60 per cent today,” she said.

She added that Johor was among the states with the lowest vaccination rate, with only 39 per cent, or 4,638 individuals out of 11,884 Orang Asli, had been fully vaccinated.

“Also, 871 Orang Asli in Johor had contracted Covid-19 so far and the highest number of patients is recorded in Johor Bahru with 604 people, while the number of fatalities is 10 people to date,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sapiah said the Rural Development Ministry had allocated a total of RM1.53 million to provide food basket assistance for the community, of which RM49,528 would benefit 1,165 residents in Kampung Orang Asli Masai and Kampung Orang Asli Simpang Arang in Johor. — Bernama