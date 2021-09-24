After finding one body, Sabah lawmaker continues search for last man missing in boat capsize

Datuk Peter Anthony (right) leads a volunteer team aboard jet skis to scour the Padas river in search of the remaining victim from a capsized boat on September 24, 2021. — Picture via Facebook

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 24 — Melalap assemblyman Datuk Peter Anthony and his volunteer search team have not given up on searching for the remaining man aboard a capsized boat in the Padas river here after retrieving the body of one yesterday.

The volunteer team resumed their search at 8am today, starting downstream as they believed strong current might have caused the victim to drift.

“We will continue the search for the other victim. We hope to find him downstream, so we will start there. Let’s see after that, we might search upstream,” Anthony said in a short video posted on his Facebook.

Yesterday, Anthony rushed from the Sabah state assembly that was in session to Beaufort — a two-hour drive away — to join volunteers on jet skis searching for two people who went missing after their boat capsized on Wednesday.

They found the body of Melvin Junaidi, 12, in the shallow parts of the river in Kampung Parang Besar at around 4.15pm, after searching for about an hour.

The boy's body had drifted some 5km from where the boat capsized in Kampung Kalandos Pangi.

The search is still on for Joseph Sayah, 55.

Two other people on the boat, an elderly man and woman, had managed to scramble to safety during the capsize.