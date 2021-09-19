Zahid: Don’t blame BN for the downfall of Pakatan, Perikatan administrations

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the dissatisfaction of the people towards the two previous governments stemmed from their failures in fulfilling their promises to Malaysians. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Both the Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional coalitions have only themselves to blame for the collapse of their respective governments, Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, said the dissatisfaction of the people towards the two previous governments stemmed from their failures in fulfilling their promises to Malaysians.

“BN has never broken its promises when it was the government. This has opened up the hearts of the people after the government changed, more so when the two previous regimes attempted to elect a new regime with dismaying results.

“Do not blame BN. Do not blame BN when the two regimes (PH and PN) fell. They should blame themselves for their failure to uplift the people’s way of life and for plunging the country’s economy into an embarrassing disarray.

“If BN had collapsed due to the lies and accusations levelled by them, they are now tasting the fruits of their failure brought about by their own recipes,” he said in a speech to delegates at the Parti Makkal Sakti’s 13th annual general meeting that was broadcast virtually.

In his officiating speech, Ahmad Zahid also said BN felt betrayed when several of its lawmakers switched allegiance after being courted with power, money and so-called fears of being prosecuted and affiliations with the ‘court cluster’ following BN’s defeat in 2018 after the 14th General Election.

Nonetheless, Ahmad Zahid also expressed confidence that BN would regain its dominance once the 15th General Election is held, since the current federal government is now being led by a leader from the coalition.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is currently prime minister of Malaysia.

He attributed the likely dominance to BN’s track record of administering the country for almost 60 years and developments brought about to the country throughout the period.

“We want a victory in GE15. We can’t afford to lose any single seat. We will seize all the seats by hook or by crook. No bargaining and no haggling. We will take back whatever is ours,” he said.