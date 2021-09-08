Selangor DOSH issues stop-work order to Klang glove factory following fatal accident

SHAH ALAM, Sept 8 — The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), Selangor branch, has issued an immediate notice of prohibition (NOP) order for all renovation activities at a glove factory in Jalan Kapar, Klang, following the death of an employee on Sunday (September 5).

The office of the Selangor DOSH director, in a statement, said it had instructed a team of officers to conduct an investigation into the incident and found that the victim, a Myanmar national, was assigned by the employer to paint a steel walkaway platform on the sixth floor of the factory.

The investigation found that the victim was believed to have slipped and fallen from an unprotected platform, from a height of 15 metres onto the factory floor, and he was not provided with appropriate personal protective equipment.

It also said that it will take legal action against the responsible party if there is a violation under the provisions of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 or the Factories and Machinery Act 1967.

“Employers have full control over any activity in the workplace and are responsible for identifying hazards in the workplace, conducting risk assessments and subsequently establishing effective risk control, before employees carry out work activities.

“This is to reduce safety risks to employees and prevent accidents,” read the statement.

It also added that such accidents can be avoided if the employers conducted a comprehensive risk assessment and control, in accordance with the methods set out in the Guidelines for Hazard Identification, Risk Assessment and Risk Control (HIRARC).

In the 10.30am incident, the 60-year-old man was confirmed to have suffered serious injuries and died at the scene, by paramedics from Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) Klang. — Bernama