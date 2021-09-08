Ex-Jaim admin assistant officer remanded five days over RM195,000 embezzlement case in Melaka

The remand order was issued to the 36-year-old man by Magistrate Mohamad Izwan Mohamed Noh following the application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, Sept 7 — A former assistant administrative officer at the Melaka Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) has been remanded for five days from today to facilitate investigations into the allegation of having embezzled over RM195,000 in the department’s collection of excess salary payments from its contract teachers four years ago.

The remand order was issued to the 36-year-old man by Magistrate Mohamad Izwan Mohamed Noh following the application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

It is learnt that the man, while serving at JAIM Management and Human Resources Office, had allegedly submitted documents containing false information on the collection totalling RM195,765, which was meant to be handed over to the department’s finance division.

The suspect who was entrusted with the money, however, failed to do so.

The case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama