SDMC: Sarawak declares five new Covid-19 clusters as of today

KUCHING, Sept 7 — Five Covid-19 community clusters, of which four involved longhouses and one a village, were declared in Sarawak today, according to the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that the Pinang Jawa cluster involved residents of Kampung Pinang Jawa in Jalan Matang here.

“Of the 92 individuals screened, 91 tested positive, including the index case, while one is still waiting for the result,” it added.

The Sarawak SDMC said the Sungai Setulai cluster in Sebauh involved residents of a longhouse placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) that is located in the Sungai Setulai area, with 12 individuals having tested positive including the index case while 40 others are still awaiting their test results.

The statement said that the Bukit Barun cluster in Tatau involved residents of a longhouse placed under the EMCO that is located in the Bukit Barun area, with 52 individuals having tested positive, including the index case, while 38 others are still awaiting their results.

Meanwhile, the Beruru cluster in Pakan involved residents of a longhouse in the Beruru area in Nanga Kara, with 44 of them testing positive including the index case and 10 of them testing negative.

The statement added that the Sungai Tangap cluster in Subis, meanwhile, was detected in two longhouses placed under the EMCO that are located in the Sungai Tangap area in Niah, where 42 individuals tested positive, including the index case. A total of 59 others tested negative while two are still waiting for their results.

Sarawak today recorded 3,200 new Covid-19 cases to take its total number of infections to 137,812 while its death toll rose to 583 after seven new fatalities were reported. — Bernama