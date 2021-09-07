Johor to form committee that includes opposition reps to study post-Covid-19 socioeconomic policy, says MB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad during the winding-up session on the last day of the State Legislative Assembly sitting at Bangunan Sultan Ismail, Kota Iskandar, September 7, 2021. — Bernama

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Sept 7 — A special committee which includes the state’s opposition leader and elected representatives will be formed to study the proposals for Johor’s post-Covid-19 socioeconomic policy.

Announcing this at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today, Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (BN-Benut) said the committee that would also include the deputy state secretaries and heads of federal and state departments and agencies, was among the measures aimed at improving engagement between the government officials and state assemblymen.

“This also involves the provision of special allocations periodically for all the state assemblymen, holding of briefing sessions with them outside the State Assembly’s calendar and reforming the State Assembly if necessary or appropriate.

“In my opinion, it is apt for the state government to improve engagement with these elected representatives and this should not be a one-off or for a moment, but a permanent feature.

“It should also be improved upon in order to have a positive impact on the system of democracy that we uphold,” he said at the winding-up session on the last day of the State Legislative Assembly sitting at Bangunan Sultan Ismail, Kota Iskandar, here.

“The provision of special allocations for all the state assemblymen will continue based on the need to fund various pro-people projects in their respective constituencies, with the state government allocating RM130,000 for each assemblyman last year and RM350,000 this year,” he added.

Hasni also said that the state government was committed to hearing the views of the opposition elected representatives through briefing sessions and discussions in the future and the soonest would be in the drawing up of the 2022 Johor Budget by the state government.

On reforming the State Legislative Assembly, he gave his commitment to the setting up of more select committees in the future.

“However, there is no need for the honourable members of the opposition to be in the state and district-level Action Committees as this involves the implementation of government policies,” he said.

On boosting the initiatives for people facing hardship, Hasni said the state government would, among others, be assisting the small traders who had not registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia to do so and providing support services to those who have lost their family members to Covid-19. — Bernama