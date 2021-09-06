All flood victims in Sabah allowed to return home

Residents from Pekan Donggongon Penampang wade in flood waters caused by continuous heavy rainfall in this file picture taken on January 17, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 6 — All 75 flood victims from 25 families in Beaufort were allowed to return to their respective homes at 1.30pm today.

Sabah State Disaster Management Committee secretariat announced that in this regard, the relief centre at Dewan DSP Mohd Dun Banir had been officially closed.

“The flood evacuees were sent back to their homes with rescue agency vehicles while some victims used their own cars,” the statement said this evening.

On August 31, continuous heavy rain for more than 48 hours caused 60 villages in two districts in Sabah to be flooded, they included 45 in Beaufort and 15 in Membakut. — Bernama