Lembah Pantai MP: Deputy Speaker denied my motion to remove Azhar as Dewan Rakyat Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 2 — Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil has said that his motion to remove Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun — better known as Art Harun — as Dewan Rakyat Speaker was rejected by the latter’s deputy, Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon.

The PKR communications director said in a tweet that he had received two letters emailed to him by the Clerk of the House, one from Azhar and the other from Rashid.

“My motion to remove Azhar was rejected by Rashid.

“Both letters emailed to me by the Clerk of the House on 30.8.2021. GG,” he said.

The term “GG” is a millennial term coopted from video game culture, signifying the end of a fairly played match.

The letter from Azhar simply stated he would not be involved in any decision-making in relation to the motion, while the letter from Rashid stated that the motion was not done in proper order; hence, it will not be brought before the Dewan Rakyat.

“I have examined the proposal brought forward by Yang Berhormat (Fahmi) and found that the motion was not done in an orderly manner in accordance with Standing Order 4(3) of the Rules of the Dewan Rakyat.

“I also find the motion of Yang Berhormat is not preceded by the reporter under Regulation 27, which is a condition in submitting a motion. Therefore, the motion will not be brought before the council,” said Rashid in his reply to Fahmi’s motion.

Earlier today, Azhar confirmed that his office has received several motions from MPs asking him to vacate his position in the coming Parliament sitting.

He asserted that he has never denied blocking any motions submitted by the MPs seeking his replacement.

“My office has received those motions to vacate my position so that another may be appointed as the Yang di-Pertua Dewan Rakyat.

“As soon as my office received those motions, I wrote back to all the proposers that I will not make any decision about them due to conflict of interest,” he said in a statement.

He added that whatever decision that has to be made about these motions has been passed to his deputy, Rashid.

Azhar was responding to an Utusan Malaysia report yesterday alleging that he had rejected 15 submissions from MPs seeking his replacement.

He said the allegations were lies and slander.