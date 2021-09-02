Hishammuddin: Facing spike in Covid-19 infections, MAF to set up field hospitals in Sabah, Johor, Kedah, Penang and Kelantan

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein at a press conference at Wisma Pertahanan in Kuala Lumpur, September 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will set up field hospitals in five states identified as facing a spike in Covid-19 infections.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein says the five states are Sabah, Johor, Kedah, Penang and Kelantan.

He said efforts to manage and ease the situation in all the states would definitely be a priority for the MAF.

“As I said yesterday, one of the most important things for the MAF at this time is to fulfil the national agenda, especially fighting Covid-19.

“The MAF has sufficient infrastructure, assets and expertise and ready to be mobilised at any time,” he told a press conference at Wisma Pertahanan, here, today. — Bernama

MORE TO COME