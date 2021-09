EMCO at eight localities in two states to begin on Saturday

File picture shows motorists riding past barbed wire fencing amid the enhanced movement control order in Taman Meru 2b in Ipoh August 11, 2021. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be enforced at six localities in Pahang and two in Sabah for 14 days from Sept 4 till 17, National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said.

In Pahang, the EMCO will affect three Orang Asli villages, Kampung Kuala Terbol, Kampung Pian and Kampung Lubok Wong in Temerloh; Penor Prison and Pinggiran Goh kongsi house in Kuantan as well as Sempalit in Raub.

In Sabah, the affected areas are Taman Keramat and Angkasa Apartment in Kota Kinabalu.

The EMCO at two Orang Asli villages, Kampung Batang and Kampung Blau in Gua Musang, Kelantan as well as the Bentong Prison Complex, Pahang, including its quarters that was scheduled to end tomorrow have been extended till Sept 17.

Meanwhile, the EMCO in several localities in Sabah, including Kampung Pulau Penampang, University Condominium Apartment 2 and Rumah Murah Kepayan in Kota Kinabalu; Kampung Baru Pasir Putih and Kampung Wallace Bay, Pulau Sebatik (Tawau); Perumahan Ladang Cepat Wawasan 7000 and Ladang Meridian Paitan (Beluran) as well as Kampung Gambaron 1 and Ladang Ribu Bonus (Telupid) will end tomorrow.

In addition, the EMCO in Sungai Lebak Orang Asli village, Bentong, Pahang and Taman Nilam (Blue Zone), Langkawi, Kedah will also end tomorrow. — Bernama