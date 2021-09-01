State Forestry Dept: Selangor govt exercised due diligence before degazetting Kuala Langat forest reserve

JPNS also stressed that the Selangor government still maintained about 46 per cent of the forest reserve area in Mukim Tanjung Dua Belas, Kuala Langat as a permanent forest reserve. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Sept 1 — The Selangor government has exercised due diligence before arriving at a decision to degazette the Kuala Langat North Forest Reserve (KLNFR), according to the state Forestry Department (JPNS).

In a statement today, the department said the decision was in line with the state’s development goals towards socioeconomic stability and sustainability.

JPNS also stressed that the Selangor government still maintained about 46 per cent of the forest reserve area in Mukim Tanjung Dua Belas, Kuala Langat as a permanent forest reserve.

“The 17th Meeting of the State Executive Council (MMKN), which was confirmed by 18th MMKN both in May, had decided that only 536.70 hectares from the overall KLNFR were approved for degazetting under Section 12 of Selangor’s National Forestry Act (Adoption) Enactment 1985,” the statement read.

The department added that the proposal to degazette the forest reserve had gone through a thorough public investigation process since the decision on the matter was received in November 2019.

“The state government has also imposed several conditions on the developer, Gabungan Indah Sdn Bhd, including to retain 20 per cent of the development area as green area as well as the need for the translocation of flora and fauna species of interest,” it said. — Bernama