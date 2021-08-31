Penang’s Bayan Baru market ordered close after 11 Covid-19 cases detected

Penang Island City Council personnel, together with mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang (left), are seen putting up a notice on the closure of the Bayan Baru market August 31, 2021. — Picture courtesy of MBPP

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 31 — The Bayan Baru market here has been ordered to close from today after 11 Covid-19 cases were detected among the traders and workers.

According to Penang Island City Council (MBPP), the temporary closure was for sanitisation and disinfection works at the site.

The closure will affect 159 stalls in the market but not the hawker centre located next to the market complex.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 community vaccination mobilisation programme (Movak) for hawkers and traders in Penang, which kicked off yesterday, managed to vaccinate 2,569 individuals yesterday.

Local government exco Jagdeep Singh Deo said a total of 10,052 hawkers, traders and their workers have registered for Movak in Penang.

Movak is being held in all five districts in the state and will continue until September 2.

He said a total 10 buses have been specially fitted for the vaccination process at the Movak locations, with two buses based in each district.

“All traders and hawkers will have to register with the city council and they will receive the appointment date and locations for their vaccination in MySejahtera,” he said.

He said Movak is also open to the workers and assistants at markets, coffee shops and small businesses.

Jagdeep stressed that the programme was important for the protection of the traders and hawkers who are often exposed to large crowds in their daily dealings.

The state official then urged all hawkers and traders in Penang to register for the programme if they have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19.