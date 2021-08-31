Covid-19: SDMC says 99.56pc of new cases in Sarawak in category one, two

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement today, two cases were in category three (lung infections); four cases in category four (lung infection and requires oxygen); and four category five cases (lung infection requiring ventilator support). — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, Aug 31 — About 99.56 per cent or 2,275 cases out of the 2,285 new daily Covid-19 infection cases recorded in Sarawak today were in category one (asymptomatic) and category two (mild).

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement today, two cases were in category three (lung infections); four cases in category four (lung infection and requires oxygen); and four category five cases (lung infection requiring ventilator support).

It said that there were two new deaths recorded today, in Kuching and Kapit respectively, bringing the total number of deaths due to the pandemic in Sarawak to 526 people.

It added that among the areas that recorded the highest number of cases today were Kuching with 1,129, followed by Bau (228), Serian (113) and Lundu (93).

With the addition of new cases, the cumulative number of positive cases in Sarawak has now reached 116,558, JPBN said. — Bernama