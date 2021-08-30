Wei Lun checks into boccia quarterfinals in style

The world number 11, who turned 26 on Thursday (August 26), was in sublime form at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre here as he ended the group stage unbeaten. — Bernama pic

TOKYO, Aug 30 — National boccia player Chew Wei Lun sailed into the quarterfinals after completing his Group B fixtures in style when he trounced Katerina Curinova of the Czech Republic 11-0 in the mixed individual BC1 (physical impairment) category at the Tokyo Paralympics here today.

The world number 11, who turned 26 on Thursday (August 26), was in sublime form at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre here as he ended the group stage unbeaten.

He began the campaign by downing Brazilian Andreza Vitoria de Oliveira 5-2 on Saturday. Then, yesterday, he scored two straight wins — defeating world number two Witsanu Huadpradit of Thailand 1-0 in a tie-break after both players were level at 3-3 in regulation play before fighting back from 0-3 down to oust another higher-ranked player, world number eight Sungjoon Jung of South Korea 9-3.

Wei Lun is set to take on world number 47 Qi Zhang of China in the last eight at 4pm local time (3pm Malaysian time) tomorrow. — Bernama