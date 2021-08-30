Kitingan says STAR not represented in Cabinet due to miscommunication

Sabah Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan cited miscommunication as the reason for the party’s exclusion from the Cabinet. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 30 — Sabah STAR president Datuk Seri Panglima Jeffrey Kitingan said that the reason there wasn’t a representative from the party in the federal cabinet is due to miscommunication.

“It is just a miscommunication,” he said to reporters today.

He explained that STAR is part of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“Because we are in the Perikatan Nasional (PN), they thought the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) would ask me directly,” he said.

“So, we were hoping, and they were also hoping. So, that was how it was,” he added during a press conference held at the Penampang Native Court today.

Nevertheless, Jeffrey also hinted that there will be something else in store for the party.

“Ada itu (there is something),” he said.

STAR is not represented in the new federal Cabinet after its secretary-general Guan Dee Koh Hoi who was deputy tourism, arts and culture minister in Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s cabinet, was dropped.

Guan Dee, 68, replaced Jeffrey who took up the Sabah deputy chief minister post following Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s victory in the state election last September.

Earlier, Jeffrey attended a mediation linked to lawyer Marcel Jude Joseph’s case concerning the Unduk Ngadau beauty pageant.

Marcel was present during the event which was also attended by Penampang district chief Charles Masuil and Sabah Native Affairs Council president Benedict Topin as well as district leaders.

According to Jeffrey, the meeting at the Penampang Native Court was to record and endorse the decision made during the mediation at the Native Court whereby both parties have agreed to accept the decision made to resolve the matter.

“Marcel has agreed to accept the penalties of seven buffaloes which are the seven groups of the KDMR (Kadazan, Dusun, Murut and Rungus). Both parties also agree that Marcel Jude will not take legal action against any association, likewise, the KDCA and associations will not take further action against Marcel Jude,” said Jeffrey.

“We hope for the peace agreement to be recorded,” he added.

Jeffrey also said that once the matter is endorsed at the Native Court, no further action can be taken at the Native Court.

“The matter is deemed solved,” he said. — Borneo Post Online